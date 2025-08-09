Chad Michael Murray Says He Lost Half His Blood During Medical Incident

Chad Michael Murray has acted in a ton of iconic roles over the years ... but, he nearly couldn't -- 'cause he almost died as a teen.

The actor's on a press tour in support of the new movie "Freakier Friday" ... and, he got real about his near-death experience when he was just 15 years old.

Murray got real on the "Great Company" podcast ... telling host and reality star Jamie Laing -- explaining his intestines got all twisted up and he was bleeding internally.

Murray says he was in the hospital for more than two months, undergoing surgery and dipping in and out of consciousness.

CMM says he lost half of the blood in his body ... adding he was "on [his] deathbed."

Murray says he remembers seeing his father talking to a priest about last rites ... before his nurse, Sandy, gave him a blood transfusion to save his life. His time in the hospital dropped his weight from 180 to 118 pounds.

Just a few years later, Murray landed roles on shows like "Dawson's Creek," "Gilmore Girls," and -- of course -- "One Tree Hill" and "Freaky Friday."

Chad admits he's all about clean living these days -- no alcohol, eating healthy -- 'cause he says he doesn't want to end up in the hospital like that again.