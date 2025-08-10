Dave Franco and Alison Brie Make Out During 'Together' Photo Shoot

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are spending a lot of time together while promoting their new movie "Together" ... but, they're clearly head over heels with one another -- locking lips during the press tour.

The husband and wife co-stars were all over each other during a pop up event for their new flick Saturday ... with the extras around them kissing too.

The poster for their new flick depicts a couple's lips stuck together, essentially forming one set of lips ... so, looks like these shots are an homage to that.

Dave and Alison flash big smiles for the camera, too ... nothing horrifying about these grins!

The pair have been doing a total marketing blitz for "Together" -- which came out at the end of July -- including one interview where Franco said he'd consider playing alleged murderer Luigi Mangione in a biopic. The movie's getting great reviews ... though it hasn't really taken off at the box office.

Franco and Brie met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans back in 2011 ... and got engaged in 2015, marrying a couple years later.

This isn't the first time they've collaborated on a project, BTW ... having previously worked on movies like "The Little Hours" and "The Rental."