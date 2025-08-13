Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Kisses Mystery Woman in London

By TMZ Staff
Published
Anthony Mackie was playing Captain Smooch on the streets of London -- caught locking lips with a mystery woman who looked very pleased with her assignment!

CAPTAIN AMERICA IS LOVIN' LONDON!!!
TMZ got the pics -- and let’s just say the "Captain America: Brave New World" star was in full smooth-operator mode in Notting Hill Tuesday ... getting handsy and swapping spit in a steamy embrace with the blonde babe.

The PDA-packed makeout sesh was a two-person show -- zero cares given. At one point, the Hollywood hunk even copped a smooth handful of her dress as they really went for it!

It’s unclear if this was a longtime fling or a flirty first-time spark -- but either way, the chemistry was undeniable.

Clearly, Mackie’s soaking up his London downtime while filming the upcoming flick "Avengers: Doomsday."

And LBR -- the Marvel star divorced his wife Sheletta Chapital back in 2018, so it's good to see him suiting up again ... both on and off the battlefield!

