Anthony Mackie Says Eminem Used His Real-Life Bio for '8 Mile' Battle

Eminem's classic on-screen rap battle in the final scenes of "8 Mile" wasn't completely an act, turns out ... Slim Shady was actually shooting real-life darts at Anthony Mackie!!!

Of course, Mackie played the "Papa Doc" role who got lyrically trounced by Em's "B-Rabbit" character ... but he's revealing the brutal bars were literally about him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The newly minted Captain America relived the experience on the 'Pivot' podcast ... "8 Mile" was his first role and he and Em got considerable time on set getting to know each other.

The 2002 flick was a loose translation of Em's Detroit upbringing, and Mackie shared his life story with the legendary rapper, telling him about his Juilliard School training and growing up in a two-parent household in New Orleans.

Unbeknownst to Mackie, Em was turning the info into ammo for B-Rabbit ... the jabs about private school and having a safe, suburban life were totally inspired by their convo!!!

Although their characters clashed in the script, Em felt like the story needed a little more oomph and have everyone stuck off the reality.