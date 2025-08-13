Anastasia Karanikolaou 'Rocks' #WCW With Sexy Summer Snaps

Woman Crush Wednesday is comin' in hot and couldn't have come at a better time for your mid-week snack ... we couldn't help but gust you with Anastasia Karanikolaou's recent summer hot shots, 'cuz this sexy lady ROCKS!

Anastasia -- who also goes by Stassie -- works hard but plays even harder ... And when you're Kylie Jenner's bestie, an impromptu bikini photoshoot is totes a given!

A boulder babe indeed, check out this summer slay -- the 28-year-old slipped into her stringy black bikini and soaked up the golden hour glow ...

Get lost in the same backdrop but embrace the new bikini! This time Stassie busted out the blue 2-piece, prompting her ocean eyes to sparkle by the sea.

And, back at the pool, things got peachy with her sportin' a thong bikini ... You get the picture: she loves swimwear that's teeny, and we're not mad about it 😉!