Can You Guess The Incredible Celebrity Body Transformation?!

Can you guess which star put his before-and-after bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?! We'll get you started with a few clues, but then it's on you to weigh in and score ...

He's part of the "VLOG SQUAD" with David Dobrik ... If you're one of the other 2-million-plus followers who keep up with his content, you'd know he posts thirst traps for days ... and enjoys smoochin' his girl. Lookin' for some exclusive pics? Just hit up his OnlyFans!

And, here's a side angle he shared, just to give you more perspective 😉.