Deer Throws Hooves, Viciously Attacks Man on Motorbike, on Camera

One angry deer was not here for the petting zoo vibes -- and proved it by going full UFC mode on a roadside stranger!

You gotta see this -- a guy on a motorbike in Shanghai, China stopped to pet a deer, and the next thing you know, Bambi went full kung-fu, rearing up and drop-kicking him in the chest.

The man scrambled to block the hits, but the deer wasn’t done -- stepping back just long enough to reload before unleashing another hail of hoof slaps.

Then another man strolled up from behind, and just like that, the deer called it quits and stepped aside -- beef officially over.

It’s unclear if the rider walked away with any injuries -- but thank goodness for that helmet, because without it, this deer duel could’ve really bucked him up.