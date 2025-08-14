S.C. Governor Hopeful Goes Berserk Cuffed in Police Car, Arrest Video Shows

Play video content Charleston Police Department

A South Carolina man's hopes of becoming the next governor of the Palmetto State may have gone up in smoke after newly released police footage showed him blowing his stack at an officer while under arrest.

William "Mullins" McLeod Jr. -- who's thrown his hat into South Carolina's 2026 gubernatorial race -- made his unofficial acting debut on video inside a Charleston PD car during his arrest for disorderly conduct in May.

The Charleston Police Department released the shocking clip this week -- it shows the prickly pol reportedly wearing only underwear, giving the arresting officer a lot of lip.

Check it out ... McLeod is absolutely beside himself, refusing to reveal his identity, even shouting he's "Superman" at one point. It sounds like he's about to make some sort of implied threat, screaming, "When I'm governor ..." but the video trails off.

What's more, McLeod refuses orders to get out of the police vehicle, telling the cop he'll sleep in the backseat.

His campaign team issued a statement to TMZ saying McLeod plans to hold a press conference "to address the legal action and expected resolution stemming from his unlawful arrest by the Charleston Police."

They add, "The people of South Carolina deserve the truth and deserve leaders who will stand up against abuse of power. I look forward to setting the record straight, closing this chapter, and focusing on the real issues facing our state.”