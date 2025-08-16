Guess Who This Infamous Internet Celebrity Is!
Guess Who This Infamous Internet Celebrity Is!
Published
2018
We know social media personalities tend to be larger than life ... and we wanna see if you can guess who this internet star is!
We caught this future singer back in 2018 when she was boasting about making million-dollar deals while hanging out in L.A. ... which is par for the course with this celeb.
Oh yeah, and in case that wasn't enough info for ya, she became the subject of a death hoax in 2023 ... although it turned out she was alive and well -- and she started her own OnlyFans account on her 18th birthday!