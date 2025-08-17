Gal Gadot Clarifies Her 'Snow White' Box Office Flop Comments

Gal Gadot is speaking out after sparking headlines with comments about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the "Snow White" movie's lackluster performance at the box office.

The actress took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to clarify remarks she made during a sit down on Israeli TV. In the interview, Gadot was asked why Disney's "Snow White" tanked at the box office despite its whopping $200 million budget.

Gal Gadot gave a big interview tonite on Israeli TV, on the pressure in Hollywood to speak out against Israel pic.twitter.com/fBNuLAmeFt — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) August 16, 2025 @Betar_USA

"When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way," she said on IG. "They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That's the perspective I spoke from."

Gadot stressed she never meant to suggest politics were the only reason for the film's flop, writing, "Of course, the film didn't fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails."

She ended with, "Success is never guaranteed."