Guess The A-List Celebrity Scramble!

Orange you glad we're hittin' you hard with a mashed-up celeb to kick off your Sunny Sunday?! This shouldn't be rocket science y'all, but if you need some clues to guess who the unknown celeb is, here ya' go:

She's one of the most famous superstars in the world. Last week, she surprised her fans with an album cover ... and brought her followers to new heights. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm and she sure does love 'goin home to her cats' ... and Trav 😘!