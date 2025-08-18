Mets Legend Jose Reyes Defends Juan Soto From Critics

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jose Reyes says the criticism of Juan Soto during his first year with the Mets is unwarranted -- explaining to TMZ Sports the guy can't hit a home run every at-bat!

We got the ex-New York shortstop's thoughts on the Mets and their $765 million man, and he said that while fans expect a lot outta Soto, he's still human at the end of the day.

"He got like what 28 homers, he's hitting .250 something, you know people expect him to do a little bit better," he said. "But for his first year, I think he do good."

"If you put his number where he ranks with let's say [the] top 20 Major League players right now, he's there. I think he's going to end with more than 35 homers."

While he's pleased with how Soto is doing, the team as a whole has hit a wall since the All-Star break.

We asked Reyes -- who spent 12 seasons with the Mets -- what he thinks is up with the team as it continues to scrap for a Wild Card spot.

"They've been one of the worst teams in the Major League with runners in scoring position," he said. "That needs to change. I think lately, the pitching not too good right now, starting pitching."

"Beginning of the season, they were doing so good the starting pitching. Now, they don't do it that well, so that's going to be a problem. So that needs to change quickly."