Juan Soto Gifts Brett Baty New Car for No. 22 Mets Jersey Swap

Juan Soto's only been a Met for a few weeks, but he's already proving he's a helluva teammate ... as he just thanked Brett Baty for a kind gesture -- with a new car!!

Baty gave up his No. 22 jersey to Soto after the outfielder inked a massive 15-year, $765 million with New York in December ... and on Thursday, Soto surprised the 25-year-old with a Chevy Tahoe as an expression of gratitude.

The ride featured "Thanks For #22" written on the back ... and when Baty saw it, he was in love.

He thanked Soto repeatedly ... even noting the four-time All-Star put a bow on it for him.

"Bro," Baty said. "This is crazy. This is crazy!"

Soto, too, thanked Baty over and over again for giving up the number ... telling him he "really" appreciates it, as "it's the first one I've ever worn."

If you were wondering, Baty's salary is nowhere close to Soto's -- he's reportedly only slated to make around $800K this season -- so it seems clear he's going to get some real use out of the gift.