Juan Soto Celebrates Mets Signing With Steak, Champagne

Juan Soto got an amazing dinner to go along with a $756 million contract on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has learned the Mets bought their new star and his family a steak feast to celebrate his formal signing with the team.

We're told just a few hours after Soto put pen to orange-and-blue paper at Citi Field, Steve Cohen hosted the 26-year-old and his loved ones at the world-renowned Benjamin Prime in NYC.

Soto grubbed on mozzarella and tomato salad ... and for a main course, he had a ribeye (if you were wondering, he's a medium-plus temperature kind of guy).

We're told the dinner also included a champagne toast -- and for dessert, he got a themed cake!

The meal went about three hours -- and those there described Soto as down to earth and generous throughout all of it.

The team is surely hopeful a few more of these celebratory meals will be coming in 2025 -- as after the Soto signing, the Mets now have been given the second-best odds of winning the World Series.