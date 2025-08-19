John Wall Announces Retirement From NBA

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is putting his pro career behind him ... announcing his retirement from basketball on Tuesday.

Wall shared the news in a video on his social media account ... saying he gave the game "everything I had."

"Every jersey I wore meant more than wins and stats," Wall said. "It was about representing something bigger. And it's something I couldn't do without you."

He went on to thank his teammates, coaches, trainers, fans and his family ... especially his mother.

"Thank you for all your sacrifices," he said. "I hope I made you proud."

While the sun is setting on his playing career ... Wall said he's not walking away from the game -- adding "basketball will always be in my life."

"As new opportunities present themselves, I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter," Wall said.

"Retired but never done. Doing it the Wall way."

The 34-year-old's first home was with the Washington Wizards after going first overall out of Kentucky in the 2010 NBA Draft.

He spent nine seasons with the Wizards before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020. He played one year in Space City ... and his last NBA action came during the 2022-23 campaign, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in his career.