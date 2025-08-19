NFL's Za'Darius Smith, Kash Doll Back Together For Romantic St. Lucia Vacation

File this one under "kiss and make up."

Just days after claiming she was single, Kash Doll is back in the arms of NFL player Za'Darius Smith ... and the two enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Caribbean!!

Quick refresher ... Smith -- who played for the Lions last season -- and Kash Doll are one of the newest couples everybody's been keeping an eye on ... but fans were shocked when she posted (and later deleted) on X last week that she was single.

The "Ice Me Out" rapper said a few days later she loves her man ... only leaving everyone all the more confused. But it seems the two just set the record straight with a new Instagram post on Tuesday.

Both Smith, 32, and Kash, 36, shared pics and videos of them showing full PDA in the Caribbean, with the latter captioning her post, "St.Lucia don't owe me a damn thang And a damn thang don't owe me 🥰."

Fans of the couple were thrilled to see them back together again ... one leaving a comment on the post, "Now that’s why yall got mind your business 😍😂 yall knew she wasn’t coming off that man!"

It's unclear what may have caused the brief breakup ... but ever since they went public with their relationship, Kash Doll's ex and father of her two children, Tracy T, has posted several profanity-laced rants about their relationship online.

Smith didn't stay silent to one of those rants and clapped back at Tracy T in a post earlier this month.

Zadarius Smith "G" Checks Kash Doll Baby Daddy Tracy T... pic.twitter.com/KMwUMXWxS7 — 9MagTV (@BlackInkChi) August 4, 2025 @BlackInkChi