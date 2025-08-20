Sophie Cunningham Says Bria Hartley Play Not Dirty Despite Season-Ending Injury

Play video content Show Me Something

Sophie Cunningham appreciates the support, but says the narrative that Bria Hartley intentionally hurt her, leading to a season-ending injury, just ain't based in reality!

The unfortunate play occurred in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's Fever vs. Sun game, when Connecticut guard Hartley lost her footing while driving the baseline, falling onto Cunningham's leg, causing her to collapse, as she lay on the ground in serious pain.

Doctors later confirmed she suffered a torn MCL.

Since news of the season-ending injury broke, Hartley has faced waves of accusations claiming she injured SC on purpose. Things got so bad that she had to disable comments online.

Sophie, 29, doesn't buy into the theory.

"I don't think that there was ill intent," Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast on Tuesday. "I think it was a basketball play, I was just in the wrong spot, at the wrong play, and she fell."

"There's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me. I have nothing but love for Bria."

Cunningham added that she's actually "really good friends with Bria."

And, despite it sucking that she's out for the season, she's in good spirits, and she's thankful to be a part of the Fever.