Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's Family Holds Press Conference After Road-Rage Death

Influencer Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's family is holding a press conference following her tragic sudden death ... and TMZ is live-streaming it.

Yarely's family speak after a brief introduction from a local politician ... and, they are clearly emotional during their remarks -- breaking into tears as they talked about the way her life was cut short.

We reported the news -- Hermosillo died in a hospital early Saturday after she was struck by a rogue bullet from a road rage incident she had no part in late Friday night.

Police say she was shot in the eye after the bullet passed through the passenger window of the Chevy Equinox she was sitting in.

Police said Hermosillo's vehicle pulled up at a stop light, where the drivers of two other vehicles were involved in an argument. Police said one driver fired, and the stray bullet struck Hermosillo in the face. Her boyfriend immediately drove her to the hospital ... along with her 3-year-old son and mother, who were also passengers.

Police later arrested the shooting suspect, Jesus Preciado Dousten, Saturday night on charges of 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, illegal possession, and endangerment. He is being held on a $1 million bond.