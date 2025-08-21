Asher Angel Hopeful He & Nelly Will Perform Country Collab Soon

Play video content TMZ.com

Asher Angel is stoked that his new "Rodeo" collaboration with Nelly returned the rap star to the world of country music.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the former Disney star out in West Hollywood on Wednesday night and told us the entire experience has been nothing but surreal.

Asher tells it was his Makasound Records team -- Hitmaka, Prince Chrishan, Princess Tuhh -- that sent Nelly the record for his approval.

Mr. Country Grammar liked what he heard and sent it back with ease ... hopefully they can debut the song live when Nelly hits Asher's Phoenix hometown when his tour rolls around next week 🤞!!!