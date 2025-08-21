Drake Bell Is Officially Single After Filing for Divorce From Wife Janet

We're not sure if Drake Bell's ready to mingle ... but he's officially single!

Court docs obtained by TMZ show a Seminole County, Florida judge granted the "Drake and Josh" alum and his ex Janet Bell's request to end their marriage.

The docs, filed on Tuesday, confirm each party's now legally single -- though their divorce is not complete.

The exes still have some things to work through, including divvying up their assets and any child or spousal support issues. Remember, the pair share a 4-year-old child, Wyatt.

We reported the news last week -- Drake filed for divorce in Florida and requested that the court approve a parenting plan, including a time-sharing schedule.

Janet originally filed for divorce in 2023 and asked for primary legal and physical custody of Wyatt. She requested spousal support and that Drake get visitation rights.

Drake said their marriage is "irretrievably broken" in his filing.