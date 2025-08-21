Riley Jeffries Booted from Big Brother, Viewers Celebrate His Exit
The 'Big Brother' house just got a whole lot quieter .. and fans are loving it -- Rylie Jeffries, this season’s most controversial houseguest, was booted in a nail-biter 5 to 4 vote.
ICYMI ... Rylie’s been under fire for weeks over his treatment of fellow contestant Katherine Woodman -- with critics calling him "controlling" and "scary." So when his name got called, the fanbase erupted in celebration.
Bars reaction to Riley being voted out!! #bb27 pic.twitter.com/uLVaomlGIP— Butler Keanu’s Lawyer (formerly Zach’s) #BB27 (@boopboop2boops) August 22, 2025 @boopboop2boops
The eviction night was packed with drama -- Mickey Lee, Rylie, and Morgan Pope hit the block, competing in the 'BB Block Buster' to snag safety. Mickey won, leaving Rylie and Morgan vulnerable. After some backstabs and alliance-busting, the vote came down to a razor-thin margin ... and Rylie got the boot.
Fans have been calling for his ouster over alleged "abusive" behavior toward Kat -- but his mom, Michelle Jeffries, told us the narrative's all wrong. She says, "They're stuck in a house with no TV, no radios, no phones. They're getting to know each other on a personal level we don’t understand. He's not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He's got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve."
Still ... Rylie's in for a rude awakening once he’s back in the real world with a phone in his hand -- 'cause the online backlash is brutal. His mom admits he'll be extremely upset and mortified when he finds out.
And get this ... Kat actually voted to keep him in the house, leaving fans wondering if it was pure strategy -- or if she’s still smitten. Either way, one thing's clear ... her game just got a whole lot messier without her strongest ally.