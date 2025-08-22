Roger Federer Officially a Billionaire, Holds Net Worth Of $1.1 Billion

Dinner on Roger Federer ... 'cause the 20-time Grand Slam Champion was just declared a billionaire by Forbes!

The publication released the announcement on Friday, saying the 44-year-old retired superstar earned the title thanks to his minority stake in shoe and clothing company, On.

Forbes estimates he now has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

His significant slice in On is just one piece of the puzzle. He also has plenty of high-profile sponsorships ... including Uniqlo -- which signed him for $300 million over ten years after he left Nike -- Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and more.

While he has found success off the court, the 44-year-old made himself a pretty penny on it, too -- he hauled in nearly $131 million, which is the third-best in tennis history.

The only two ahead of him? Novak Djokovic at $189 million, followed by Rafael Nadal at $135 million.

While Fed retired from the game a few years ago, he is making a mini comeback in October. He is set to play in an exhibition match at the Shanghai Masters ... which is being dubbed as "Roger Federer and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match."

While it's unclear if he's getting a check for his appearance ... it's hard to imagine he's doing it for free -- especially after telling TMZ Sports he was "happy retired" in June 2024.

