Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Unexpected Taylor Swift Mention, Video

Tom Hiddleston was about ready to look for a "getaway car" after an interviewer not-so subtly brought up his ex, Taylor Swift ... leading to a seriously awkward interview moment.

Watch the video ... Tom discusses his evening routine -- which includes binging sports highlights -- with "Heart" radio host Devin Griffin ... who then, out of the blue, name drops Taylor and her love of making sourdough bread.

Tom is notably confused by the pivot in topic, blinking stoically in response and offering up little comment on the fun fact.

It's unclear if Devin merely forgot about Tom and Taylor's past or if he was trying to get TH to confirm that he caught Tay's appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. Regardless, it made for an uncomfortable exchange between the two.

Tom's costar Karen Gillan thankfully swooped in to alleviate the tension ... as you can see in the clip, she skillfully redirects the attention to herself and brings up the theory that TS may've been hinting at an upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

Long before Taylor was Travis' special guest at Arrowhead Stadium, the Grammy winner had a whirlwind summer romance with the Marvel actor in 2016. The pair famously flaunted their PDA all over the globe, locking lips everywhere from Rhode Island to Rome!!!

However, the relationship was short-lived, as the twosome called it quits by the fall of that same year.