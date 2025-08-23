Benson Boone's Tour Stage Compared to a Penis by Fans

Benson Boone has fans flipping over his new tour, and it's not because of his act ... as his stage can't stop being compared to male genitalia.

Boone kicked off his first arena tour on Friday, providing fans a performance of his biggest hits -- including "Beautiful Things" and "Cry" -- but it was his set design that had everyone in a tizzy on social media.

Take a look for yourself ... Boone's tour stage features an extra-long runway that concludes with a heart-shaped front. The tour is called the "American Heart World Tour," after all!!!

Yet, from an aerial POV, there's no denying the setup resembles a penis and some, er, family jewels. Fans online certainly agree ... with some hilariously renaming the concert the "Booners" tour.

Fans actually first pointed out the unfortunate stage design back in May, when Boone dropped tickets for his now-sold-out tour.

So, either Boone didn't catch wind of the awkward design at the time ... or he's totally doing it on purpose.

Boone might just be playing up his Grammys controversy ... when he had to apologize for aggressively adjusting his package -- which was on full display thanks to a skintight, sparkling blue jumpsuit.