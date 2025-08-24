Norman Reedus’ Son Mingus Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victim

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son Mingus is being ordered to stay the hell away from the woman who told cops he roughed her up ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, the woman is getting court-ordered protection against Mingus.

Furthermore, a complaint obtained by TMZ says the woman told police officers Mingus used "both of his hands to apply pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it."

Prosecutors say she told them Mingus hit her right leg with a closed fist before using both hands to throw her to the ground ... causing bruising, redness and "substantial" pain.

As we reported ... Mingus was originally arrested Saturday after cops were called to a Manhattan apartment for an assault in progress on a 33-year-old woman.

The troubled model appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday evening ... he was charged with 3rd degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree and harassment in the 2nd degree ... and entered a not guilty plea.

There are reports that the alleged victim is Mingus' girlfriend ... and his lawyer reportedly told the court he was the one who called law enforcement after the woman took sleeping pills in an attempt to end her life. Mingus reportedly ended their 5-month relationship before the alleged incident.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told TMZ the prosecutor charging her client with "misdemeanors or less ... speaks volumes."