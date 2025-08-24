'The Sopranos' Star Jerry Adler Dead at 96

Actor Jerry Adler — best known for his roles in "The Sopranos," "The Good Wife" and "Rescue Me" — has died, TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jerry passed away Friday night in NYC ... his cause of death was not released, although it could have been old age.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jerry got a late start in his TV and movie career, launching it in his 60s, even though his cousin was Stella Adler, the iconic acting teacher.

But once Jerry got started, he landed some major TV parts, such as Herman Rabkin, the consigliere to mob boss Tony Soprano -- famously played by James Gandolfini on "The Sopranos."

Jerry also snagged the role of attorney Howard Lyman on "The Good Wife" and he played Sidney Feinberg, a New York Fire Department station chief on "Rescue Me."

Perhaps his most unsung role was in Woody Allen's dark comedy film, "Manhattan Murder Mystery," in which he played Paul House. House is a geriatric theater owner who kills his geriatric wife so he can ride off into the sunset with his much younger sweetheart.

Jerry was 96.