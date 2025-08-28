Anna Kournikova Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby W/ Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias will soon have enough kids for a proper doubles match ... 'cause the superstar couple are expecting another child!

Iglesias, 50, and Kournikova, 44, already share three children with another on the way, according to the Spanish outlet, Hola ... who says Enrique and Anna are "overjoyed" by the news.

It's unclear when Anna is due and whether they're having a boy or a girl.

The power couple has been together for nearly two-and-a-half decades, first linking up in 2001 after meeting on the set of his music video for the song "Escape."

Kournikova gave birth to their first kids, twins Nicholas and Lucy in late 2017. In early 2020, Anna and Enrique welcomed their daughter Mary.

Speaking of the kiddos, Kournikova was last seen in Miami Beach with her children just over a week ago.

The former tennis star, who retired in 2003, was wearing a zip-up hoodie ... so no luck spotting a baby bump.

The couple has not yet commented on the impending bundle of joy.