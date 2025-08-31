Celebrity Scramble -- Can You Guess the Singer?!

Hidden inside this mashed-up photo is a sexy singer who turned 36 yesterday. Given the clues, do you think you've got what it takes to guess the celebrity in question?! If it's meant to be, you'll score!

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she taught herself how to play trumpet, piano and guitar. She sang in the choir, and she's written songs for music's biggest stars like Eminem and Selena Gomez. When she's not hittin' the high notes, you can catch her on the 'gram, showin' off her curves.