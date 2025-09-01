Bryan Martin Forcibly Removed From Stage During New York Concert

Bryan Martin had a wild night onstage in upstate New York -- getting "forcibly" yanked off stage after what cops call a drunken meltdown.

The country singer was performing on Friday at the Schaghticoke Fair, about 30 minutes from Albany, when deputies say he started showing "signs of intoxication and erratic behavior." Cops tried to guide him offstage, but he resisted and had to be carried out.

Video posted to Facebook shows Martin shouting as deputies closed in before he was hauled out of the venue.

Hours later, Martin posted an apology on Instagram admitting he's been struggling with anxiety, depression, and alcohol. "Sorry I let y'all down tonight ... truth is I'm not ok," he wrote, adding the road life and missing his kids have taken a toll.

He said he's leaning on his faith and focusing on his health while reassuring fans he's still working on new music. "I'm not ever proud when I reach for another drink ... hope y'all can forgive me and believe in a broken old soul like me."