Celebrity Baby Bumps -- Guess Who!
Published
These moms-to-be have been puttin' in that work, and if anyone deserves a day off to kick back and relax, it's these growin' n' showin' ladies! Before they go into labor, strap on your bibs and see if you can spill the baby mama, rockin' her pregnant belly, in the baby bump pic!
From rappers to singers ... reality TV stars and more, our growing gallery is filled with pregnant gals galore!
Push through the holiday and take a scroll through the celebrity baby bumps ... Can you namedrop the expecting mothers before they pop!?
Happy Labor Day!