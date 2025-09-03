New Luxury Yacht Capsizes and Sinks Mere Minutes After Launching

Play video content NEWSX / Mike Leidig

A luxury yacht gurgled "Mayday!" after facing disaster mere minutes into its launch ... and the whole chaotic ordeal was captured on video.

Check it out ... the cruiser, named Dolce Vento, is guided into the water for the first time on Tuesday off the shore of northern Turkey. While the vessel's initial introduction to water appears to go off without a hitch, things begin to go awry about 15 minutes later ... when the Dolce Vento starts tipping over and taking on water.

It doesn't take long for the yacht to succumb to the sea, with at least one man on board jumping off in a panic. We're told the owner, the captain, and 2 crew members all swam to shore safely ... no one was injured, despite the chaos.

Though, we're sure the mishap hurt the owner's pockets ... given the boat reportedly cost just under a million dollars. Its eventual maiden voyage will now have to wait till they plug things up.

The yacht -- which appears to be a hundred feet in length -- had just been completed after months at the Med Yilmaz Shipyard ... which is currently investigating the cause of the sinking.

Additionally, the Turkish Coast Guard and port team also responded to the scene of the incident ... where they established a security perimeter around the yacht.

We've got a sinking feeling the investigation will have some interesting findings. So, stay tuned!!!