The Stars Bring Their A-Game Fashion to Venice Film Festival

By TMZ Staff
Published
Big Celebs Show Out at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Celebrities from all over hit the red carpet at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and to say they showed out BIG TIME for the world's oldest film festival, would be an under (fashion) statement!

Dressed to the nines, Julia Roberts was a "Pretty Woman" at the "After the Hunt" premiere -- donning a custom Atelier Versace gown, and George and Amal Clooney posed for a show-stopping shot for George's latest film, "Jay Kelly."

Why yellow, Halsey! The 30-year-old singer owned the red carpet of "The Smashing Machine" film -- turning heads in a yellow satin dress, not to mention her fiancé, Avan Jogia got head nods in his dapper suit!

And we gotta shout out Adam Sandler -- whose day-to-day fashion consists of basketball shorts and tees -- but he leveled up and sported a snazzy tux to complement his beautiful fam's red carpet 'fits.

Our gallery is packed with the stars serving looks ... Happy scrolling!

