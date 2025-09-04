Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Stronger Than Ever, Find Split Rumors Laughable

Rumors and reports that Kris Jenner are Corey Gamble are headed toward splitsville are so ridiculous ... the couple finds it laughable.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Kris and Corey are happy and going stronger than ever ... and they have no idea where the rumors started or why some outlets ran with it.

This major update comes after the rumor of a breakup on the horizon spread on social media like wildfire ... with some claiming that Corey is even looking to get some Benjamins from Kris on his way out.

We hear that particular aspect of the rumor is freaking hilarious to the couple ... 'cause they're both successful, and neither has ever supported the other. So, the idea he's inexplicably somehow seeking a payday for his time and effort is outrageous.

As you know ... Kris has been in a relationship with Corey since 2014, and they've traveled the world together, including to the Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos in June.