Who Are Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko? What to Know About the Plaintiffs

How Priscilla Presley Was Sued By Her Former Business Partners

Priscilla Presley's legal battle with Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko's been a bit of an ordeal, as Priscilla's former business partners have made some troubling claims about her past behavior.

The former wife of Elvis Presley's been the subject of various allegations made by both Kruse and Fialko, even as they formerly had cordial relations.

We're going to take a look at the background of Priscilla's former business partners and see what they've had to say about her over the course of their shared legal history.

The Two Are Both Fans of Elvis

Kruse is the cofounder of Kruse GWS Auctions, which she started with her husband in 2009, according to the company's official website.

The website says the company's worked with the Presley estate on several occasions.

Kruse and Presley herself have worked together for several years, and Kruse described the singer's former wife as "a wealth of experience and knowledge" when it came to Elvis' history.

Fialko's also an Elvis enthusiast, and he's a collector of his memorabilia.

Legal Troubles Began in 2023

Kruse and Fialko began their legal battle with Priscilla Presley in 2023, when they sued her for damages for breach of contract, according to USA Today.

The pair claimed they had "brokered" several deals to financially benefit Priscilla, who was apparently facing insolvency in 2022.

Presley eventually responded by suing Kruse and Fialko for financial elder abuse in 2024, claiming they took advantage of her and stole more than $1 million while they were associated.

She alleged Kruse, Fialko, and their associates attempted to make deals related to the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie, who died in January 2023.

The Pair Have Made Troubling Claims About Priscilla

The trio's legal battle only got uglier over time, and Kruse and Fialko alleged Priscilla directed Lisa Marie's medical team to pull the plug on her daughter after LM suffered cardiac arrest in 2023 to obtain control of the Elvis Presley Estate as part of their lawsuit against her -- and they're looking to get $50 million out of her, too.

Presley's lawyer, Marty Singer, characterized the claims as part of a publicity stunt and said the allegations were made in an effort to discredit his client.

Kruse and Fialko amended their lawsuit in September 2025 to include new claims regarding Presley's treatment of her late husband, and they alleged she placed financial pressure on him just a few months before he died.