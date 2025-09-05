LisaRaye McCoy Open to Hearing K Camp Out After Shooting His Shot

Play video content TMZ.com

LisaRaye McCoy is down to hear K Camp out, after the rapper shot his shot in her direction on Cam Newton's podcast ... original dime pieces never go out of style!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with LisaRaye at Avalon Hollywood last night during the celebration for Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary fashion show ... and there was a bit of blushing discussing her celebrity crush reveal.

K Camp doesn't rap about sex -- he chronicles romance -- and told Cam there would be nothing but ice water running through his veins if he ever ran into LisaRaye.

There's a 22-year age gap, but LisaRaye -- who's been a sex symbol since her 1998 breakout role as "Diamond" in Ice Cube's "The Players Club" film -- tells us it's understandable why a young gunner like K Camp would want her.

Back in her day, there were no BBLs, injections or even magic makeup like today to transform yourself -- you either had it or didn't!!!

LisaRaye tells us she's so much of a people person, she's certain she and K Camp can find common ground if or when they cross paths. Being a music lover, we're sure there are tunes on his new "KISS 6" album that she would love.