Eric Ebron Implores Colts To Make Front Office Moves, 'I'ma Be Brutally Honest'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric Ebron says if his old Colts team wants to return to its winning ways ... it's gotta make some front office changes -- ASAP.

The ex-Indianapolis tight end didn't mince words during a sit-down with TMZ Sports this week ... saying he believes the guys in charge of the Colts' rosters have screwed things up since Andrew Luck left the team in 2019.

"After Andrew Luck retired," Ebron said, "I don't think we've made a good decision yet as an organization."

Ebron's comments seemed specifically aimed the quarterback position ... where the Colts have tried numerous players in the last six years, including Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco.

This year, they've opted to bench former top-five pick Anthony Richardson in favor of Daniel Jones ... a move Ebron clearly doesn't agree with.

"I like giving Daniel Jones a chance," he said. "I just don't think you start Daniel Jones."

He added, "I'ma be as brutally honest as I can. They gotta change that front office a little bit."

The Colts' current general manager, Chris Ballard, has held the GM title since 2017 ... and while Ebron didn't specifically single him out as the problem, he appeared to indicate those in charge of drafts and quarterback decisions need to get the boot.