Steelers Eric Ebron Cops Custom Diamond Chains ... to Honor His 2 Sons!

11/15/2020 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is representin' his sons in an iced out kinda way ... with 2 brand new diamond chains with their names on it!

The 27-year-old is a proud father of 2 boys -- 3-year-old Oliver and 1-year-old Aiden -- and decided to have some pieces made up in their honor.

So, Ebron hit up Ari the Jeweler in Manhattan to get two personalized Cuban links -- and Ari delivered!

We're told each chain features 40 carats worth of VVS diamonds and 300 grams of gold!

Unsure on how much E plunked down for the duo, but we're told they're valued around $65k each!

Ebron can definitely afford to splurge -- he's reportedly made over $31 mil in his 7 seasons in the NFL.

