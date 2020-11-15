Steelers' Eric Ebron Cops Custom Diamond Chains to Honor His 2 Sons
Steelers Eric Ebron Cops Custom Diamond Chains ... to Honor His 2 Sons!
11/15/2020 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is representin' his sons in an iced out kinda way ... with 2 brand new diamond chains with their names on it!
The 27-year-old is a proud father of 2 boys -- 3-year-old Oliver and 1-year-old Aiden -- and decided to have some pieces made up in their honor.
So, Ebron hit up Ari the Jeweler in Manhattan to get two personalized Cuban links -- and Ari delivered!
Ari The Jeweler
We're told each chain features 40 carats worth of VVS diamonds and 300 grams of gold!
Unsure on how much E plunked down for the duo, but we're told they're valued around $65k each!
Ebron can definitely afford to splurge -- he's reportedly made over $31 mil in his 7 seasons in the NFL.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.