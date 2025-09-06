TikTok Star Goobi Gubbi's Grandmother Announces Her Own Death

Play video content TikTok/@gobbigubbi

TikTok star Jake Kind -- known online as Goobi Gubbi -- has lost his beloved grandmother Mimmy ... who announced her death in a characteristically forward TikTok post.

Check out the lighthearted post the pair recorded before her passing -- after letting fans know she's no longer living, Mimmy goes on to gush about her "most fabulous life" -- filled with travel and "phenomenal people."

Jake told fans 2 days before Mimmy's passing that they would no longer be seeing her on his feed ... noting she's still alive but "in end stages." He added ... "...The situation that she's in health-wise, or lack thereof, I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy."

The TikToker, who has more than 650,000 followers on the app, has been posting with Mimmy since 2022, when he shared a hilarious video about the dynamic between him, his mom and his grandmother as they moved together.

She's been a staple on his page ever since ... and in March, Jake revealed to 6abc Action News that she had been diagnosed with several forms of cancer. He explained ... "She’s got 10 -- like, legitimately 10 -- primary cancers, congestive heart failure and lung disease and still is going strong."

Jake and his mother, Andrea, noted how grateful they were that they got to document Mimmy's final years, likening their videos to a "living scrapbook."

He's already back to posting on TikTok, showing fans how he and his mother are coping and honoring her through the sadness -- in a way only they can!

Fans have flooded his comment section with tributes for Mimmy.