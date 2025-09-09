Florida Gators' Brendan Bett Apologizes For Spitting On USF Player During Game

Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett is sharing his regret over hocking a loogie at South Florida football player Cole Skinner on Saturday ... issuing an apology for his actions.

The redshirt sophomore took to his Instagram Monday to address what happened during the Gators' 18-16 loss to the Bulls ... directing his message to everyone ranging from "Gator nation" and Skinner himself.

Thank You to Brendan Bett for costing us the game pic.twitter.com/npARDfxaIc — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) September 6, 2025 @gatorsszn

"There is no excuse for my actions. I'm truly sorry to both you and your family."

"To my family and friends ... I know that my actions didn't reflect the way I was raised and I regret the disappointment I caused. I take full responsibility. I pray that we can all move forward. Thank you for believing in me and I won't let you down again."

The incident happened late in the Bulls' upset win over the Gators. With the Gators up one with a little over two minutes to go, Bett and Skinner got into it after a play, with Bett spitting in the Bulls offensive lineman's face.

An unsportsmanlike conduct call was issued ... and Bett was tossed from the contest.

Not long after, the Bulls hit a game-winning field goal.

Play video content Florida Gators

Head coach Billy Napier addressed what happened during his media availability ... saying after spending time with his player -- he can tell he's remorseful.

"When a young man comes into your office and his immediate concern is how he didn't represent this place the right way, I think that's a good indication of his attitude towards it."