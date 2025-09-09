James McAvoy Sucker Punched By Stranger At Toronto Bar

A chill night out turned into chaos for James McAvoy, who was randomly sucker-punched in the back of the head by a stranger at a Toronto bar!

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the actor -- in town for the premiere of his directorial debut California Schemin’ at TIFF -- got the shock of his life Monday at Charlotte’s Room... when a wasted guy being tossed out clocked him from behind.

We’re told McAvoy shot up and was like WTF?! ... but he walked away totally fine. No injuries, no medics... and no arrests, since cops were never called.

It’s unclear if the drunk even knew he’d just swung on James Mcvoy, the actor -- but McAvoy kept it cool, barely engaging after the hit and deescalating the whole thing.

Sources add James stuck around after, laughing it off with the bartenders -- who even offered him free drinks, but he turned 'em down.

PEOPLE first broke the story... saying James had been casually hanging with his movie producers when the commotion went down at around 11.55PM.