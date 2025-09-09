Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann Faints Mid-Press Conference

Play video content

The Swedish Health Minister is sparking concern about her own health ... after going viral for collapsing onstage during a live press conference.

Watch the video, which is spreading like wildfire online ... Elisabet Lann -- who just became the health minister in Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's cabinet -- is seen slowly falling forward while listening to another person address the press during Tuesday's conference.

The other politicians onstage -- including PM Kristersson -- as well as a few members of the press, then move quickly to tend to Lann, who appears unconscious after taking down her translucent podium.

According to local reports, Lann received immediate help from government security on hand and eventually returned to the conference stage ... where she blamed her episode on a "blood sugar drop."

It's unclear if Lann has received medical attention since the incident, but she did not appear to be seriously injured, despite her nasty fall.

This is certainly a big week for Lann, who was appointed to the prominent cabinet position after her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, resigned earlier this week.

It's safe to say Lann has made a name for herself mere minutes into her new gig.