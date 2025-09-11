Donald Trump Visits Yankee Stadium On 9/11 Anniversary, Pumps Up Players W/ Speech

Play video content LiveNOW from Fox

Donald Trump just arrived at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and despite being in town to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, POTUS still found an opportunity to deliver a rousing pump-up speech to the players!

47, just a day after the horrific assassination of his friend Charlie Kirk, was in the Boogie Down after visiting the Pentagon earlier in the day ... exactly 24 years after the terror attack rocked America.

Tonight, we remember those we lost, the heroism of all who bravely sacrificed their own lives to save others, and those who died from illnesses obtained at Ground Zero. Their spirit lives on today with our First Responders and all who serve our communities and our country.



The… pic.twitter.com/LY5hA2FuAc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2025 @Yankees

Before the Yanks took the field to battle the Tigers, Trump spoke from the clubhouse ... where he predicted big things this season, and even took some credit for the Bronx Bombers' dynasty in the late 90s and early 2000s.

"You're gonna win. I'll tell you what, George Steinbrenner was a great friend of mine, the whole family," Trump said ... "For some reason, I don't know what it was, we won every time I came."

The President then took a light-hearted jab at his late pal, Mr. Steinbrenner.

"You think that was easy sitting with him for a game? It wasn't. It was brutal. You were exhausted at the end, but he won and you're gonna win, you're gonna go all the way and you'll get in the playoff and I think you're gonna," POTUS said before pumping the brakes.

"I think we'll start off, how about tonight? We'll start from tonight on and you're gonna do well."

Trump then joked about the Yankees' hated rivals, the Boston Red Sox, who won 15 straight games after visiting the White House.

The president eventually made his way to a suite in the stadium ... where he's set to watch the game with Yankee president Randy Levine.

9/11 is always a somber day, but even more so this year after the shooting death of Kirk on Wednesday.

Before last night's Yankees vs. Tigers tilt, the organization honored the late 31-year-old activist with a moment of silence.

Last weekend the president attended the U.S. Open in Queens, just a few miles from Yankee Stadium, where he was met with a mix of cheers and boos.

USA chants break out for President Trump. Well done, Yankee fans: pic.twitter.com/NnVpKNonhf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2025 @ClayTravis