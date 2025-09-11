Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rita Ora Poses in Virgin Mary Get-Up Outside Capitol Records

Rita Ora I'm a Virgin Again!!! Catches Holy Spirit in Hollywood

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
rita ora virgin mary backgrid
Backgrid

Rita Ora's in her Mother Mary era ... posing like the Christian icon in an all-white dress with a heart sitting dead center on her chest.

The actress posed in a Virgin Mary-esque outfit outside Capitol Records in Hollywood earlier this week -- arms held out serenely from her sides -- and a matching headpiece flowing down the back of her hair.

rita ora virgin mary split sub getty backgrid
Backgrid / Getty

A green ring -- reminiscent of the Biblical Crown of Thorns -- surrounds a fake, bright red 3D heart on her chest.

Hard to see from these pics, but we're told there's a little lamb at her feet ... so, it seems she's in her shepherding era as well.

Unclear if this is for a new album cover or just a fun photo shoot Rita's doing outside of music. Ora's a stepmother to husband Taika Waititi's two daughters ... so, maybe she's feeling extreme motherly vibes.

Take us to church, Rita!

