Wife of Instagram-Famous Cop With 1M Followers Breaks Silence on Arrest

Tommy Norman, the North Little Rock police officer who turned his beat into a viral brand and racked up over 1 million Instagram followers, is back home following his weekend arrest ... and his wife is breaking her silence as the couple weathers the fallout.

Norman, a 27-year veteran of the North Little Rock Police Department and a popular community figure, was released from jail after a judge set his bond at just $350 cash on Monday morning. He'd been taken into custody on Saturday, charged with third-degree domestic battery after what cops described as an alleged "domestic violence incident."

Now, his wife Rosalynd is speaking out in a statement, admitting the family has faced "both loving memories and difficult times," but insisted their love remains strong. "We are leaning on God for strength and guidance," she wrote, while asking for "grace, prayers, and privacy" as they move forward.

She also addressed the swirling speculation, noting the "rumors and outside pressures" have been tough on the family. Still, Rosalynd praised her husband's dedication to his community, urging the matter be handled "privately, with dignity and respect."