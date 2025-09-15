JuJu Watkins Says No Big Purchases Despite Massive Nike Deal

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though JuJu Watkins is in the middle of a huge shoe deal ... don't expect to see her driving an extravagant fleet of cars or flying around on PJs any time soon.

The USC women's basketball star told TMZ Sports out at LAX this month that despite re-upping with Nike for some big cash late in 2024, she's yet to make any frivolous purchases.

"I try to be very smart," the 20-year-old said.

Watkins first signed with the Swoosh when she was a senior in high school, but about 11 months ago, she agreed to an extension with the retail giant that her agent, Rich Paul, recently said "is the largest footwear deal" since Zion Williamson's.

Seems, though, the Trojans guard is taking the conservative route to spending the dough ... as she gave a flat-out "no" when we asked if there's any new, shiny toys in her life.