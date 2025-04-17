JuJu Watkins 'Doing Great,' 'In Focus Mode' After ACL Tear, USC Coach Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seems JuJu Watkins' coach doesn't have much worry her star player will be back to her normal self soon -- Lindsay Gottlieb tells TMZ Sports the 19-year-old is "doing great" in her rehab ... and attacking things with a laser focus.

Watkins, of course, tore her ACL on March 24 in an NCAA tournament game ... but Gottlieb told us out at LAX this week she's showing plenty of signs that she's going to be all right.

"She's doing great," the Trojans sideline manager said. "She's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."

The injury normally takes about 12 months to recover ... and Gottlieb made it clear they will not be rushing her back.

But, early signs appear to indicate she might be around for next year's March Madness -- as Gottlieb told us, "everyone's excited about the program and team we've built and we'll be back."

If the Trojans do want to return to the tourney, they'll not only have to do it largely without Watkins -- but star players Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall, who were both selected in Monday's WNBA draft.

Gottlieb, though, said she was pumped to watch Iriafen and Marshall reach their dreams -- even if she won't be able to have them on her court next year.