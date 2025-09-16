Packers' Jayden Reed Goes Live After Surgery, 'Going All The F***ing Way!'

Play video content Instagram/@jreed5__

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was feeling GOOD on several levels after undergoing surgery to fix his broken collarbone ... going live on Instagram to update his fans on his status -- and guaranteeing a spot in the Super Bowl in the process!!

The 25-year-old conducted the surprise stream right from his hospital bed on Tuesday ... and it's safe to say he can't wait to get back out on the field.

"Packers to the Bowl, bruh," Reed said. "I'm good, thank you for the prayers, bruh. But we turnt, bruh, we going all the f***ing way, bruh."

"They can't f*** with us, bruh."

About 700 people were watching the brief stream. While there's a good chance he won't even remember speaking ... some quick-thinking Packer fans made sure the footage will live on the internet forever!!

In all seriousness, the Packers expect to be without the third-year receiver till at least November ... as they are hoping that it is a 6-8 week injury for Reed.

The ailment happened after he hauled in a deep pass from Jordan Love early in the first quarter of the 27-18 win over Washington. Unfortunately for Reed, not only did he suffer an injury on the play, but it was called back due to a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton.

Packers WR Jayden Reed catches a touchdown pass (or not), but ends up injured on the back half of the play. pic.twitter.com/fzWrBJqF8g — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 12, 2025 @AryePulliNFL