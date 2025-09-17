Adrian Holmes Promises Satisfying Final Season of 'Bel-Air'

Play video content TMZ.com

With the fourth and final season of "Bel-Air" fast approaching, star Adrian Holmes is looking at the impending end with mixed emotions.

We caught up with the actor --- who plays Uncle Phil on the dramatic revamp of '90s sitcom"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" -- in Los Angeles this week, where he told us he was choosing to be grateful after wrapping up production on the Peacock series.

As Adrian put it, 4 seasons was better than having only 3, confirming the team was able to wrap up the series in a satisfying way. He credited the writers on "Bel-Air" for bringing the show to an end in the "best way possible."

He even predicted fans will be very happy when the final season drops in November.

Though, Adrian confessed to being surprised by his own emotions after finishing up as Uncle Phil ... joking that he didn't know he had "that much water in my body."

Still, Adrian said the cast and crew celebrated their multi-year run, instead of looking at it as one that ended too soon. He also shouted out Will Smith for taking such good care of them over the years.

While Adrian might not play Uncle Phil anymore, he made it clear the Banks patriarch will always be with him ... in more ways than one.