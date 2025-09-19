Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Arrested Days Before Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Jadeveon Clowney was reportedly arrested last week ... just a couple days before he signed a contract to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to police reports, obtained by WSOC-TV, cops confronted Clowney in York County, S.C. on Sept. 12 ... after the star pass rusher allegedly tried to park in a closed lot.

The docs state even though the football player was told he could not park there, he did it anyway -- and he was ultimately arrested on two misdemeanor charges ... one count of trespassing and one count of failure to identify.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been made available -- TMZ Sports has reached out to the Rock Hill Police Department multiple times on Friday for comment, but we've yet to hear back.

Clowney -- who played high school football in Rock Hill, S.C. before starring at the Univ. of South Carolina -- officially agreed to play for the Cowboys on Sept. 15.

It's unclear if Dallas knew of the arrest before he signed.