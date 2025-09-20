Comedian Guy Branum Says He's Going To Sue Man Who Allegedly Hit Him on Flight

Can't Hit Me 'Cause You Think I'm Fat ...

Comedian Guy Branum says he's going to drag the man he claims hit him on a Delta flight to court ... 'cause he's ready to press charges and sue.

We got Guy out in Los Angeles and our photog asked him about his recent Delta flight, where Guy claimed a man sitting next to him elbowed him in the ribs for being too fat.

Guy showed us a bruise from the alleged elbow swing and says he's going to file a police report and a lawsuit ... telling the man, "You can't hit somebody because you think they're fat."

He says Delta didn't boot the man from the flight because of his top tier frequent flier status ... and he says the airline finally called him to talk about what happened. Delta told us earlier this week they'd be contacting him in regard to his claims.

Remember ... Guy claims Delta basically did nothing, even though other people seated near them told crew they saw the man elbow Guy.

Guy isn't just on a crusade against Delta and his flying foe ... he says airlines in America need to do more for oversized passengers.